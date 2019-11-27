J-K: Snow clearing operation completed at Mughal Road, traffic movement to resume soon

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri is expected to open for traffic movement after the snow clearance operation was completed on the road by the Mughal Road Authority on Tuesday.

The road was closed for several days following heavy snowfall in the area.

The areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand received heavy snowfall earlier this month, which had disrupted the lives of many people.

According to IMD, thunderstorms and hailstorm accompanied by lightning were likely to take place at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana. (ANI)

