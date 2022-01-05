J-K snowfall: Srinagar Airport cancels 8 flights

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): Eight flights have been cancelled from Srinagar airport after poor visibility was reported due to light snow on Wednesday.

"Poor visibility due to light snow prevails at our airport. Following flights have been cancelled till now:- Indigo 137 to Delhi, indigo 6738 to Jammu, Indigo 2015 to Delhi, Indigo 2364 to Delhi, GoFirst 358 to Delhi, GoFirst 193 to Delhi, GoFirst 267 to Delhi and Vistara 611 to Jammu," Srinagar Airport tweeted.

"All other flights are also delayed due to poor visibility," Srinagar Airport Director told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, continuous snowfall and poor visibility resulted in 42 cancellations across all airlines.

According to India Meteorological Department, Srinagar will continue to witness moderate snow in the coming seven days.

The minimum temperature recorded in the district on Wednesday is 0.8 degrees Celsius. (ANI)