J-K: Social activists hold outreach program to connect with youth in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Socio-political workers, activists and individuals are working all together towards a new beginning of youth empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir with an objective to raise their issues in the union territory

Speaking to ANI, Guftar Ahmad, a social activist said, "Our main motive behind organising this programme is to bring all the youth of Jammu and Kashmir together. Youths are talking about their issues at different places in J-K, so it's better to bring them to one place and raise the issues altogether."



"Our aim is to convey our message to the government so that the issues of youth can be resolved," he added.

Riyaz Bahinali, another social activist said that this is not a political programme but an initiative towards youth engagement and empowerment which will lead a movement for change in the years to come.





"This is not a political programme but a move to bring all the youth together and lead a movement for change," Riyaz stated.

Mir Tajamul Islam, a student activist said, "Our intention is not to turn it into a political programme but to create awareness among youth to raise their voices regarding their issues."



"I am a student activist. We want to tell youth that they can talk about their issues by following the laws," he added. (ANI)

