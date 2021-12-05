J-K: Sowing process of bulbs in full swing for Srinagar's Tulip Festival

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 5 (ANI): The sowing process of tulip bulbs has begun in full swing at the Siraj Bagh (Tulip Garden) of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The preparations of the Department of Floriculture are aimed to make the garden look marvellous for the next Tulip show in 2022.

Dr Inam-ul-Rehman, the incharge of the Tulip garden said, "Last year, due to a delay in material and off-season snow, the sowing took a lot of effort. Thankfully, this year, the weather has been fine and the material we import has also reached us timely."

"We began sowing on November 14; it is all the hard work of our employees and gardeners who with their efforts sow bulbs in such a massive area," he added.



The tulip bulbs have been imported from Holland.



The head gardener of the Tulip garden, Nazir Ahmad said that they are on the last phase of sowing now.

"We are already done with the sowing of blubs in the lawn area. Only the patches with design are left as they are done in the end. This is the last phase," he said.

Adding to his word, Mushtaq Ahmad, an employee there said, "The work this time is going very smoothly. Our work is almost 95 per cent complete. The weather has been very cooperative this year."

"We have added designs and some new variety of tulips and are hopeful that the tourists will like it," he added.



Siraj Bagh opens for visitors between March to the end of April which is also the peak blooming time for tulips.

Established in 2007, the Tulip Garden plays a major role in attracting tourists on a large scale. (ANI)

