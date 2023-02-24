J-K special investigation unit attaches immovable properties of 3 persons involved in terrorist activity

Gool (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): Immovable properties of three persons who were allegedly involved in the terrorist activity were attached by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday.

The accused were booked for allegedly hurling a grenade at the Police Post, Gool on August 2, 2022, officials said.

The immovable properties include a single-storey house of Abdul Majid Lone at Sesal, a house of Mohammed Farooq, and a chemist shop of Shahdin Padyar.



These properties were attached in the presence of a Magistrate, on the orders of DGP, Dilbagh Singh under the Explosive Substance Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 and PDPP Act, said officials.

Earlier in the day, the SIU team led by its District Chairman, DSP, Vikar Ahmed Butt under the supervision of ASP, Gaurav Mahajan went to the specific locations under a posse of security men and pasted the notices on the houses amid drum-beat proclamation in the presence of Local Sarpanches, Panches and Chowkidars.

According to the notice, the owners of these persons have been restrained to 'transfer, lease out, dispose off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of Jammu and Kashmir Police or the designated Authority. (ANI)

