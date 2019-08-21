Representative image
J-K: SPO killed, terrorist neutralised in Baramulla encounter

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:38 IST

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and a terrorist was neutralised in the wee hours of Wednesday during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kakarhuma area of Baramulla district.
A Jammu and Kashmir Police officer sustained injuries in the encounter, which began around 5 pm on Tuesday, police said.
They said the encounter has come to an end. The affiliation of the neutralised terrorist is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

