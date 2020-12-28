J-K Sports Council organises Premiere League for Football, Volleyball

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): In an effort to encourage sportspersons and provide opportunities to youth from far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the J-K Sports Council has organised the biggest premier league of its kind in the Valley.

Sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir had taken a pause for eight to nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Premier League has called upon the participation of players interested in Football, Volleyball, Kabaddi and Hockey and brought several athletes back on the field.



One of the most popular competitions in the League is football, for which several teams have been trained. Young kids in the Valley have always shown great enthusiasm for the sport, and have produced acclaimed sportspersons, including former national football team captain Abdul Majeed Kakroo.

Budding players expressed gratitude to the government and the Sports Council for the great opportunity.



"For the last eight to nine months, we had not been able to play football. One should indulge in sports because it is good for health and it keeps one occupied. Other kids of our age who do not have hobbies such as these and get addicted to drugs and other bad habits," said Syed Mustafa Rizwi, a young player.



Others also expressed that the timing of the League was appropriate in these winter months, as it encourages outdoor activities.

"As we run, we feel warmer and warmer. Football teaches us discipline and I am blessed to have the opportunity to play in this football league," Sheikh Muneeb, another player told ANI.

Hilal Ahmad Bhat, Manager of the Synthetic Football Turf said, "The Sports council's main aim with this event is to provide opportunities and to bring forward young people from far-flung areas and give them opportunities. Not just football but also Volleyball and Kabaddi players." (ANI)

