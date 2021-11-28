J-K: Srinagar artist reviving 'glazed pottery' in valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): A 26-year-old artist from the Nishat area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir is reviving glazed pottery in the valley.

The artist, Umar Kumar, said, "It was a very popular art business in the 80s but gradually vanished. I thought to rekindle it. I learnt this from an 80-year-old man and he taught me."





"We make decorative items with the artform. We coat the pottery with colours so that it gives the artefacts a different glow. I make all these at home," added the artist.

With increased demand, business doing well, he said.



The artist further said, "As far as prices are concerned, glazed vessels are reasonable, and high in demand. Recently we received orders for about 200 glazed vessels. Customers demand Kashmir Samovar, rice bowls, flower pots, jugs and tiles."

Glaze pottery is the coating of a vitreous substance that has been fused to a pottery body through firing. Glaze can be used to colour and decorate the artefacts. (ANI)

