J-K: Srinagar-Leh highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslide

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for traffic on Thursday after being hit by landslides triggered by heavy rains on Wednesday.

The landslides were caused due to cloudburst as well as heavy rains near the Zojila pass. Many commercial vehicles have been left stranded on the road due to the landslides. Road clearance operation by the authorities has begun.

"Landslides at various places on Srinagar-Leh highway resulted in blockade of the road. Traffic movement to remain suspended for today till clearance of landslides," a J&K traffic police release informed. (ANI)

