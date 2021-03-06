J-K: Srinagar Police inaugurates Women Help Desk and Counselling Hall in Rambagh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 6 (ANI): In order to help women facing harassment, abuse, or violence, the Srinagar Police have started a Women Help Desk and a counselling hall at the Women Police Station in Rambagh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, the Srinagar police informed on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar M Haseeb Mughal was the chief guest at the occasion.

According to a press statement issued by the Srinagar police, the help desk is aimed to respond to calls made by women who are victims of domestic violence.



"The growing incidents of domestic violence in the valley demanded an immediate redressal mechanism," the statement said.

"The initiative is aimed to cater the need to ensure timely action and fair audience of all aggrieved, so the principles of natural justice are upheld. The Help Desk mobile numbers are 9596770601, 9596770602," it said.

Superintendent of Police Headquarters Srinagar, SP South City Srinagar, Deputy SP DAR Srinagar, Deputy SP Headquarters Srinagar, SHO Police Station Women, and other officers of the District were also present at the event. (ANI)

