J-K: Srinagar's 500 bed Covid-19 hospital in final stages of completion

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): A 500-bed Covid-19 hospital in Khonmoh area of Srinagar is in final stages of completion and will soon be open to the public.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in a joint effort with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up the facility to ease the burden on existing hospitals in the union territory.

District Development Council (DDC) member Manzoor Ahmad told ANI that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will inaugurate the facility in two to four days.



"We have put in a lot of efforts to set this up. This hospital can be accessed by people from the Pulwama district also due to its central location. It will surely reduce the load on hospitals. 500 beds is a huge capacity," said Ahmad.



Ghulam Hassan, a local resident, lauded the efforts of the administration and DRDO.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is a massive set up and we appreciate it. People from nearby districts and isolated places can also come here for treatment."

Another resident of the area Reyaz Ahmad appreciated the initiative of the administration amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This is a very welcome step. It is greatly beneficial due to its immense capacity. The business will also soar here," he said.



Earlier in May, the Financial Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo had announced the setting up of two Covid-19 hospitals. One in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu and the other in Srinagar.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir currently has 31,579 active cases of Covid-19. (ANI)

