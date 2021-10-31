J-K: Srinagar's Tajamul Islam wins gold medal in U-14 of World Kickboxing Championship in Egypt's Cairo

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): Srinagar's Tajamul Islam won a gold medal in the Under-14 category of the World Kickboxing Championship that was held in Cairo, Egypt on October 22.

Islam defeated the Argentinan player in the final of the World Kickboxing Championship.





"I had four bouts - two with Egypt, semi-final with France and faced Argentina in the final of the World Kickboxing Championship," added Islam.



"Now I am a two-time World Kickboxing Champion, with no words to express my happiness. 112 countries had participated...We should encourage girls, they can do anything. My aim is to represent India at the Olympics," said Tajamul Islam, who recently won the gold medal. (ANI)

