J-K: State flag removed from Civil Secretariat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The state flag of Jammu and Kashmir was removed from the Civil Secretariat here on Sunday, weeks after the provisions of Article 370 were scrapped by the Centre.

Till the last week, both the tricolour and the state flag used to fly atop the Civil Secretariat building.

As per the reports, the state flag of Jammu and Kashmir will soon be phased out from all the government buildings in the Union Territory with only the tricolour being flown in the region.

Earlier on August 7, just two days after Parliament revoked Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 which bifurcated the state into two Union Territories, Nirmal Singh, the state's former Deputy Chief Minister, removed the state flag from his vehicle.

"This is a big day for us. BJP is for one Constitution, one flag, and one President," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

