J-K State Investigation Agency conducts raids in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out raids at Residency Road in Srinagar.

The motive behind the raid is not disclosed by the police.

However, the police is actively investigating the terror funding case and anti-national activities in the union territory.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids in the entire Pulwama in the IED case.

During the search, SIU Pulwama seized important documents including passports, bank account passbooks, digital devices etc. Proper SOPs were followed during the raids.

"Continuing its crackdown on terror elements, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Pulwama conducted raids at seven different locations of district Pulwama viz Armulla, Bandzoo, Jandwal, Niloora, regarding an IED case in Pulwama in which seven accused persons were involved and accordingly booked in case FIR No 65 of 2022 U/S 18,23,39 UAP Act, 4/5 Explosive substance Act registered at Police Station Litter," the police had said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the accused persons are presently detained in Sub-Jail Pulwama.

Searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes and were aimed to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Punjab relating to the over 102 kg of heroin that had arrived in India through (Integrated Check-Post ICP), Attari on two separate occasions in April this year, informed the officials.

During the searches, the NIA said, "It seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 1,27,91,900 and incriminating digital devices and documents."

The anti-terror agency conducted the searches at the residence and office premises of the suspected accused Amritpal Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab. (ANI)