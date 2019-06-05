Stone-pelters came out on the streets and waved flags of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Stone-pelters came out on the streets and waved flags of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

J-K: Stone-pelters mar Eid festivities, wave Pak flags in Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:32 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 5 (ANI): The celebrations of Eid-Ul-Fitr were marred by violence in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Wednesday as stone-pelters came out on the streets and waved flags of Pakistan and dreaded terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
In a bid to disrupt peace, the demonstrators chanted slogans and clashed with police personnel on duty in Srinagar's near Jama Masjid, soon after Eid prayers.
Security personnel, however, practiced maximum restraint.
The miscreants, mostly youngsters, had their faces covered and pelted stones on security personnel, who were trying to disperse them.
Attempting to legitimise terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Zakir Musa, they held posters with their photos and placards saying "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and "Musa Army".
Hafiz Saeed is the chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who masterminded the 2008 Mumbai attacks which claimed around 164 lives.
Masood Azhar is the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed, terror outfit that carried out Pulwama attack killing over 40 security personnel. In a major diplomatic win for India, he was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations recently.
It is unfortunate that the conclusion of Ramzan's holy month is being defiled by such negative elements. Similar anti-national activities were seen in August last year on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.
Earlier in the day, a girl was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar while a boy is critical. (ANI)

