J-K: streets wear deserted look as 'Corona Curfew' extended till May 17

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): Streets of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday wear a deserted look as 'Corona Curfew' is being extended in the Union Territory till May 17 to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

The shops remain closed as the lockdown was extended in the Union Territory by the government.

The city witnessed a low footfall and only a few people were seen on the streets.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday extended the curfew in the union territory till 7 am on May 17 in a bid to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases. The curfew will remain in force till May 17. The administration has imposed the curfew in 20 districts of the union territory, however, allowing essential services to function normally.

As per the official order, the gathering permissible for marriages is reduced to 25 from the current 50 with effect from Sunday itself. (ANI)