J-K Students Association condemns thrashing of Kashmiri students in Punjab

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday condemned the attack on over a dozen Kashmiri students by students from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in Sanguru Punjab and Kharar Mohali after the India-Pakistan match, said a press release from the Association.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Association Nasir Khuehami urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to take action against the accused and provide security to Kashmiri students studying and working in Punjab state.

He said students were mercilessly thrashed and punched on their faces. They were beaten to pulp by other state students who barged in their rooms, thrashed them, vandalised their rooms and damaged belongings.

The spokesperson said that these incidents have increased the sense of insecurity and anxiety among Kashmiri students as well as among their parents and relatives in Kashmir.

He called upon the state and the Jammu and Kashmir government to take effective measures to prevent such happenings and address the waning sense of security among the Kashmiri students and workers living in India. Ideally, support for a particular team should not be tagged to someone's politics or ideology. Let sports remain what it is meant to be. Cricket after all is a gentleman's game, he emphasised.



The association has taken up the matter with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after which a senior police official from J&K spoke to DGP Punjab. They said they have taken full measures to protect all students from Kashmir and also take steps to see that the relationship between Kashmiri students and others remains cordial, he added.

He said that Association has been continuously requesting students to stay away from crowded gatherings and enjoy the game in silence. The Punjab incident is deplorable and could have been avoided by just keeping emotions in check. Sportsmanship is what Virat Kohli taught us in yesterday's game.

National General Secretary of the Association Younus Rashid said that Association demands probe and immediate arrest of all those involved in the assault on Kashmiri students and ensure adequate arrangements for the safety, security of the students. The attack on Kashmiri students is a worrying factor for the students, youth who are working in different parts of India and parents. "We demand punishment and arrest for the elements involved in beating and harassing the Kashmiri students," he said.

He said all Kashmiri students pursuing studies outside in Indian states should please be patient and keep calm and control emotions. They should remain calm and save their careers, instead of getting provoked. Students should avoid debates and not involve themselves in the mess. Their life, career and wellbeing is more important than any game and they should not give anybody a chance to ruin their career just for sake of a game. Students should enjoy the game with the true spirit of a sportsman. They should not write provocative things on social media that add fuel to the fire. "We again request the students to maintain silence and enjoy the ongoing T20 World Cup," he added.

Younus said that SSP Sangrur Swapan Sharma sadi tension was simmering right during the match and it crossed its limit at the end of the game, and both parties indulged in a scuffle, as was reported to him by the other party.

The latest is that the two parties have apologised to each other after the intervention of the concerned SSP. However, Kashmiri students as of now say, they don't want to file any police report citing that both the groups have their careers ahead, the SSP said.

"Thrashing students is an unfortunate part and against the spirit of the game. We can understand that fans are emotionally connected to this game but beating Kashmiri students can't help us to change the results of the game," Younus added. (ANI)

