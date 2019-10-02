J-K: Students forced to study in makeshift rooms due to lack of infrastructure, says teacher

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): A teacher at a primary government school in Pund village of Udhampur district here has alleged that students are being forced to study outside the school, often in private makeshift rooms, as the condition of the school is not fit to be taught in.

Meenakshi Sharma, a teacher at a school told ANI, "The school building has been damaged for the last nine years. Due to security reasons, the classes are held at someone's home. We face a lot of problems. Children don't have space or proper benches to sit on which also hampers their education."

In the absence of proper classrooms, sometimes the students have to stand and take their lessons.

"We have informed the authorities several times but no action has been taken yet. We were always told that an estimate of the repairing work is being done and repair will be done it but nothing has happened yet," she said.

Meanwhile, In August earlier this year, a government-based school for girls in Udhampur was given a new school building in an attempt to boost Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in the region. (ANI)

