J-K: Students perform street play on occasion of Teachers' Day in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Around 500 students from various schools here performed a street play on the occasion of Teachers' day on Thursday morning.

The students gathered here to spread the message of peace and harmony and enthusiastically participated in the street show organised by the Army Goodwill Public school.

Holding placards with various social messages like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and United we stand, the students tried to spread awareness on the importance of girl education, and that only unity among all will spread peace in the country.

'Maa chahiye, behn chahiye, patni chahiye, lekin beti kyun nai chahiye? (You want a mother, a sister and a wife but why don't you want a girl child)' asked one performer.

'Water and food do not have any religion and humanity do not have any caste, so why are we divided?' asked another performer.

Highlighting various issues prevailing in the country, students left a print on the minds of the onlookers, army spokesperson said.

While the region is slowly returning to normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the student's performance built an environment of communal harmony and peace. (ANI)

