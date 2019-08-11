Students parade at the Rani Suchet Singh Stadium on Sunday in preparation for Independence Day. Photo/ANI
Students parade at the Rani Suchet Singh Stadium on Sunday in preparation for Independence Day. Photo/ANI

J-K: Students prepare for I-Day celebrations in Samba

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:54 IST

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): School students and security force personnel on Sunday held parade practice at Rani Suchet Singh Stadium here ahead of Independence Day.
"As you know that the Independence Day is celebrated with fervour around the country, we also are excited about the upcoming occasion," Dinesh Bharati, a student said.
"We were preparing for Independence Day for a long time. We have prepared a programme to commemorate Pulwama incident in which we have paid tributes through a song in the memory of the martyred soldiers in the attack," Shashi Mangotra, another student said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also is gearing up for grand celebrations on Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370.
Speaking to ANI, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina said around 50,000 Indian flags will be hoisted in the state, now that it is fully integrated with India.
"We will do flag hoisting in all panchayats, towns and cities of Jammu and Kashmir. We will invite all societies, NGOs, political parties, non-political organisations to come and celebrate this Independence Day with us," Raina said.
He added, "We have arranged around fifty thousand tri-colour Indian flags, these flags will be given to all Panchayats, wards and hoisted everywhere in Jammu and Kashmir on August 15 to mark the celebration of Independence Day."
Jammu and Kashmir was earlier stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:42 IST

Kejriwal betrayed Ravidasia community: SAD leader Pawan Kumar Tinu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal had betrayed the Ravidasia community by refusing to intercede on its behalf to save the demolition of a 500-year-old temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas at T

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:29 IST

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Nilambur

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited a relief camp at Boodanam Church in Nilambur, Malappuram in Kerala and reviewed relief measures in the flood-ravaged district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:21 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Man dies after girder falls on him

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): A 20-year-old man Altaf died at Vijayawada Railway Station on Sunday after a girder fell on him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:20 IST

Karnataka: Several houses damaged in Shivamogga as Tunga River...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In the wake of incessant rains and overflowing of Tunga river in the state, hundreds of houses were damaged in the Rajiv Gandhi Extension and Vidyanagar areas of the district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh: RPF arrests youth for performing misadventures...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday arrested one person who allegedly performed misadventures on railway tracks and posted the videos of the incident on video sharing platforms online.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:09 IST

Kolhapur: District administration distributes food materials...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Kolhapur district administration on Sunday collected and distributed food materials among the flood victims here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 19:03 IST

Monsoon mayhem: Southwest Air Command deploys 8 helicopters for...

Gandhi Nagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As many as eight helicopters have been deployed to provide assistance in the prevailing flood situation in Maharashtra and Gujarat, said South Western Air Command Chief Air Marshal HS Arora on Sunday here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:55 IST

Air Force rescues 156 people from flood-affected areas in...

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued 156 people apart from airlifting relief material and rescue personnel to flood-affected areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra since August 4, the South Western Air Command (SWAC) said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:52 IST

Four drug peddlers held in Haryana, huge cache of contraband seized

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested four drug peddlers and seized a huge cache of contraband from their possession in Sirsa district of Punjab on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:50 IST

Traffic advisory for Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory regarding the closure of roads and diversion on Independence Day (August 15) and full-day rehearsal to be held on August 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:46 IST

PM Modi will inaugurate permanent lighting in Parliament House

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): Giving a new ambience and aesthetics to the nation's biggest temple of democracy -- Parliament -- its exterior has been installed with permanent colourful lights ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it at arou

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:39 IST

Common man in Kashmir is rejoicing abrogation of Article 370:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Common people are rejoicing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.

Read More
iocl