J-K: Sufi Music Recital organized at famous shrine in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): Indian army in collaboration with the Auqaf body of famous Sufi saint Shrine Baba Hazrat Zain-u-Deen organized a Sufi Music Recital on Saturday.

The Sufi Music Recital was organized to spread the message of the famous Sufi saint of the Kashmir valley which was peace and brotherhood among all communities.

Devotees in huge numbers from different parts of Kashmir including some tourists witnessed the Sufi music Recital at the shrine of Baba Zain-ud-din Reshi (RA). The shrine is located in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.



Traditional Sufi singers of the valley were invited by organizers who sang Sufi songs and mesmerized the devotees including women and local residents at the lawns of this Sufi saint shrine.

"Music has a global impact. This Sufikalam (sufi recital) is a medium to spread the values and learnings of the sufi saints. There is a need for spreading the message of global harmony and unity through this platform as there's a lot of aggression and anger in the world these days" Shahnawaz Ahmad (Head of Auqaf Committee shrine) told ANI.

"We need to practice sufi values and teachings. These are really important and help nurture the oneness and harmony amongst peers," a devotee at the shrine told ANI .

Baba Zain ud din Reshi (RA) also known as Sakhi Zainudin at Aishmuqam is one among the most celebrated Reshi Saint of this land, who lived in the 15th century AD. He is among the founders of the Kashmiri Reshi order and is remembered for his open-heartedness and generosity (Sakhawat) for centuries together. (ANI)

