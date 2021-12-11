J-K: Suspected drone activity reported along International Border

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Suspected drone activity was reported in Jammu and Kashmir near the Satpal border outpost along the International Border in Kathua district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, said a senior BSF officer.



The Border Security Force (BSF) alerted Jammu and Kashmir Police after a patrolling team heard the humming sound of a drone.

Several teams of BSF and J-K police have cordoned off the area and are conducting search operations in the area to find out if it was a drone that was used to drop narcotics or weapons from across the border, said a senior official. (ANI)

