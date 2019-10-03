J-K: Suspected Pakistani intruder apprehended by BSF

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A suspected Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Akhnoor sector along the International Border (IB) area last night while he was trying to sneak in into the Indian side.

The BSF personnel patrolling the border area caught the suspect red-handed.

"He was caught when he was trying to sneak in into the Indian side," BSF sources said.

After initial questioning, the BSF handed over the suspect to the local police.

The suspect is now detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police, although no case has been registered yet against him.

"It seems that he (suspected intruder) is from the Pakistan side. We are questioning him, the suspect is not revealing his identity properly," sources in the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

In recent days, there has been a massive push from the Pakistan side to send intruders into India to disturb law and order situation in Kashmir Valley. (ANI)



