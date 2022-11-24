J-K: Suspicious packet had cache of arms, confirm officials, looks like a case of a drone dropping

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): The officials on Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, cash and detonators from the suspicious packet which was found in Samba in the morning hours today, said police.



"We called Bomb Disposal Squad at the spot. When the packet was opened, around Rs. 5 lakhs cash in Indian currency, 2 Chinese pistols, 4 magazines, around 60 rounds of bullets, a detonator and 2 IEDs were found. We have initiated further action," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Samba), Abhishek Mahajan.

The top cop also highlighted that the case was linked with cross border drone dropping of arms and goods.





"This is most probably a case of cross-border drone dropping of consignment. Perhaps, a conspiracy was hatched to carry out some incident," he added.

As per reports, the recovery was done in the fields near Channi Manhasa and the said packet may have a cache of arms.

The packet was tapped and was tagged with the word " Left".

Further investigations are underway and details are awaited. (ANI)

