The Patiala House Court (File Photo)
J-K terror funding: Delhi court sends 3 sepratist leader to judicial custody till July 12

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 13:35 IST

New Delhi (India) Jun 14 (ANI): The Patiala House Court on Friday sent separatist leader Shabbir Shah, Masrat Alam and Asiya Andrabi to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case involving 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Anil Antil sent the three accused to judicial custody till July 12 after the National Investigation Agency did not seek their custody.
During the course of hearing, Andrabi requested the court to produce her through video conferencing in future hearings citing health reasons. Court asked his counsel to approach concern court after vacations.
NIA investigation has established that Aasiya Andrabi is heading Dukhtaran-E-Millat as its Chief and has used social media and other platforms to abet waging of war against the Indian government. She is spreading seditious and insurrectionary imputations against Government of India
Dukhtaran-e-Milat, a banned outfit under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, was allegedly involved in anti-India activities by inciting the general populace of Kashmir for an armed rebellion against the Government of India with aid and assistance of various terrorist organisations based in Pakistan.
The NIA investigation based on scientific and oral evidence has conclusively established that for carrying out all these terrorist and subversive activities, the gang of the accused persons is receiving funds from Pakistani agencies through hawala conduits.
The investigation also established that the accused persons i.e. the Hurriyat leaders, the terrorists and the stone-pelters are carrying out terrorist attacks and orchestrating violence, stone-pelting and other subversive and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of their well-planned criminal conspiracy with an attempt to wage a war against India. (ANI)

