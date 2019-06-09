J-K: Terrorist hideout busted, ammunition seized

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Panthna forests of Keshwan belt of the district.

The hideout was revealed after a joint search and cordon operation was launched by the Army along with the Special Operation Group (SoG).

Ammunition and other support items were recovered from the spot.

Earlier on Friday, four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Panjran's Litter area in Pulwama district of the state. (ANI)