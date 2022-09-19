J-K: Terrorist hideout busted in Ramban; Chinese pistol among arms, ammunition cache recovered

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in the higher areas of Sangaldan and Gool forest area in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a Chinese pistol.

The hideout was busted during a joint search operation conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Special Operations Group (SOG).

Giving details about the operation, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Viqar Ahmed, informed that the operation was part of ongoing intensified search following a blast in the police post in Sangaldan on August 2.

"Along with Army, SOG Gool, a search operation was launched in the higher areas of Sangaldan and Gool forest area. During this, we busted a hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including a UBGL, a Chinese pistol, 4 magazines of AK 47," he said.





He said an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, one UBGL pendulum, one empty cartridge of UBGL, one revolver, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and 36 cartridges, four AK 47 magazines, 198 AK rounds, 69 rounds of 9 mm pistol, one knife, one binocular, one camera, one wireless set, two magazines of 303, 36 rounds, one under barrier grenade launcher was recovered from the hideout.

He further said that all the recovered arms and ammunition is rusted.

"These were found wrapped in polythene bags which were wrapped in a cloth which was further wrapped in big plastic wrapper. More details into the matter will be known after investigation," he said.

An FIR under Sections 120-B and 121 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7/27 Arms Act has been registered in Gool Police Station and an investigation has been started. (ANI)

