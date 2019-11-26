J-K: Terrorist killed by security forces in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A terrorist was killed in a joint operation by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, Northern Command of the Indian Army said.

The joint operation is still underway, Northern Command said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

This comes after a terrorist, identified as Irfan Ahmed, was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces at Tachwara village in Pulwama today, police said. Ahmed was a listed and a wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. (ANI)

