J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Awantipora's Beighpor area

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist has been eliminated in a joint operation led by security forces and police here in Beighpor area of Awantipora in Pulwama district on Wednesday.

"One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the operation that is underway in Beighpor area of Awantipora. More details awaited," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The top terrorist commander was trapped, Jammu and Kashmir Police said earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were gunned down at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora. (ANI)

