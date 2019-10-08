Representative image
J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Awantipora

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:53 IST

Pulwama (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora town, Jammu Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.
Arms and ammunition have been recovered but identity and affiliation of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.
Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Encounter took place at the outskirts of Awantipora town. One terrorist killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Search continues."
Further details are awaited in this regard. (ANI)

