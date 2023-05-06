J-K: Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): One terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said Indian Army.

A large number of arms and ammunition comprising one AK56, four magazines of AK, 56 rounds of AK, a 1x9mm Pistol with Magazine, three grenades and one ammunition pouch was recovered from the terrorist, added the Indian army.

The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

Early this morning a terrorist was killed in another encounter in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla. The slain person was identified as a terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The deceased was identified as Abid Wani hailing from Kulgam. Police said that incriminating materials, including an AK 47 rifle, were recovered from the terrorist.

"Baramulla Encounter Update: Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani S/O Mohd Rafiq Wani R/O Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 01 AK 47 rifle recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted today.

On Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. (ANI)