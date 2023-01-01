J-K: Terrorist snatches weapon of security personnel in Rajpora; area cordoned off

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, reportedly, snatched the weapon of security personnel in the Rajpora area.

"Incident of weapon snatching of security personnel reported from Rajpora area of Pulwama," the Jammu and Kashmir police said adding that the area has been cordoned off.

Details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)