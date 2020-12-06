J-K: Terrorists attack joint party of Police, CRPF in Srinagar, two injured

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): One Police personnel and a civilian were injured on Sunday after terrorists attacked a joint party of Police and CRPF at Sazgaripora, Hawal here in Srinagar.



The area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists and both the injured were shifted to hospital.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Sazgaripora #Hawal in which 01 police personnel Farooq Ahmad Chopan and 01 civilian Muneer Ahmad got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

More details have been awaited. (ANI)

