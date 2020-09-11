J-K: Terrorist's body recovered from Suknag Nala, Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): The body of a terrorist has been recovered from the Suknag Nala in Kawoosa Khalisa area of Budgam district on Friday morning, according to the Indian Army.

According to the Army, the terrorist had opened fire at the security forces and had tried to escape from the cordon on September 7, 2020, by jumping into the Suknag Nala.

The terrorist had been hit on the neck in the firing by the security forces.

Earlier in the month, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates were arrested by security forces in Budgam.

They had been identified as Shakil Ahmad Wani, Showkat Ahmad, Aqib Maqbool khan, and Ajaz Ahmad Dar, according to the police. (ANI)

