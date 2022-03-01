J-K: Terrorists fire at police inspector in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Terrorists fired upon a police inspector in Srinagar on Monday night.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place at Batamaloo area of Srinagar where terrorists opened fire at police inspector Sheikh Firdous while he was returning from a mosque after offering prayers. He was shifted to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.





Meanwhile, security forces cordoned off the area after the incident.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

