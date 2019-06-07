Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Two policemen sustained injuries on Friday after terrorists allegedly lobbed a grenade at police station Sopore in Baramulla district.
The area has been cordoned off after the incident.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Terrorists hurl grenade at police station Sopore, 2 policemen injured
ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 15:46 IST
Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Two policemen sustained injuries on Friday after terrorists allegedly lobbed a grenade at police station Sopore in Baramulla district.