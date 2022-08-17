J-K: Terrorists hurl grenades at security forces in Shopian, 2nd attack in two days

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Terrorists hurled grenades at the security forces during a cordon and search operation at Kutpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, Kashmir Zone Police said on Wednesday.

This is the second attack on security forces in as many days.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Kutpora in Shopian, when terrorists lobbed grenades at the search party and escaped under the cover of darkness.

"On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, #Shopian. During search, #terrorists lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However terrorists escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a #hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns.", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Police said that a hideout inside a house was busted and arms and ammunition recovered from it.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and his brother injured after terrorists shot at them at an apple orchard in Chotipora area in Shopian district.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat and his brother as Pintu.

One police personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Kashmir on Monday evening.

According to the Kashmir Police, some terrorists hurled a grenade at the police control room in Kashmir, resulting in one of the police personnel present at the spot being injured.

Reportedly, the police personnel received minor injuries and he is presently stable.

In another incident, police personnel was killed after terrorists hurled a grenade in the Qaimoh area in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. (ANI)