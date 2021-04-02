J-K: Terrorists involved in attack on BJP leader's house killed in Pulwama

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 2 (ANI): Terrorists involved in Thursday's attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, in which one policeman died, has been killed, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Friday.

"Terrorists involved in yesterday's attack on BJP leader, in which one policeman was martyred, have been killed. Police's weapon also recovered," Vijay Kumar told ANI.

The senior police officer further said that three terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter in the Ghat Mollah area of Kakapora in Pulwama district.

"Three terrorists have been neutralised at a hideout in encounter in the Ghat Mollah area of Kakapora. Yesterday, we had shared that there were four terrorists, on the basis of an arrest, we got further information about the other 3 as well", said IGP Kashmir.

Giving details of the Pulwama encounter, Kumar said that the police started firing around 4:35 am. The militants tried to get out of the house during firing but they returned back to the house and took three civilians as hostages. We had to delay our operation as we had to take out the civilians first, he said.

He further said that the terrorists are affiliated to LeT and Al-Badr. Army, Srinagar Police, CRPF, and Pulwama Police solved the case in less than 24 hours.



Police have identified three terrorists as Suhail Nisarlon, Nisarvani and Junaid.

"Two of them had joined in Feb of this year and the other in March. The other two remaining are Ubaid and Shahid and we are expected to catch them soon," he said.

On Thursday, a house guard of BJP leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists in Srinagar's Nowgam.

"One sentry Rameez Ahmad, critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries," the police had said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the terror attack at the residential guard of Khan was carried out by a group of four terrorists and on the analysis of CCTV footage, it came to fore that a burqa-clad terrorist in a woman's voice asked the sentry on duty to open the door.

The moment the sentry opened the door, two other terrorists started firing indiscriminately at him while the third terrorist snatched his rifle.

It also indicated that the terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were involved in the attack. Two local terrorists identified as Shahid Khursheed Dar, resident of Methan Chanapora and Ubaid Shafi Dar, a resident of Firdousabad Batamaloo were part of the group. (ANI)

