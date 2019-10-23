J-K: Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Kulgam, jawan injured

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): One security personnel sustained minor injuries after some terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp here on Wednesday.

"One jawan of 167 Batallion of the CRPF received minor splinter injuries and his condition is stable," said a CRPF official.

The incident took place at around 6:35 pm.

Earlier today, Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said that Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind group (AGH) had been wiped out from the region.

At least three terrorists were killed by security forces in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday.

The commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, Zakir Musa's successor, identified as Abdul Hameed Lelhari, was among the three terrorists killed in the encounter. (ANI)

