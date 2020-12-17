J-K: Terrorists lob grenade in Anantnag's Bijbehara, one CRPF personnel injured

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday got injured here in Anantnag district after terrorists lobbed a grenade at an area here in the Bijbehara town.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

Earlier today, one Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was arrested in an injured condition following an encounter with the security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel area.



The Kashmir Zone Police said the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been shifted to the hospital. The terrorist, who is a resident of Pulwama, has been identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone.

"Encounter started between terrorists and police/security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel, Anantnag today early morning. One local HM terrorist Zaheer Abbas Lone r/o Pulwama arrested in injured condition and shifted to hospital," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Last week, two terrorists were gunned down and one was arrested by the security forces at Durgan Poshana in Poonch district. (ANI)

