J-K: Terrorists lob grenade on CRPF vehicle, no injuries reported

ANI | Updated: May 02, 2020 23:54 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 2 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Pulwama.
The incident took place at Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district. No injuries were reported as per information provided by CRPF. (ANI)

