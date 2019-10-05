Representative image
J-K: Terrorists lob grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag; 4 injured

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:56 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Terrorists lobbed grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag injuring four civilians on Saturday.
Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet said, "Terrorists lobbed grenade in Anantnag. Four civilians are injured. The area is under cordon and search operation is going on."
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

