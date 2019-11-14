J-K: Terrorists open fire at civilian in Avantipora

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Terrorists opened fire at a civilian in Tral area of Avantipora here on Wednesday, police said.

The Kashmir Zone Police today said in a tweet, "Terrorists fired at a civilian in Tral area of Awantipora. The Area has been cordoned off and search is in progress."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

