J-K: Terrorists prepare hit lists to threaten civilians, others; FIR registered

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): Terrorist leaders acting under instruction from across conspired with some of their overground associates and other anti-social elements and prepared hit lists containing names and details of civilians, activists, political workers and security personnel, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Terrorist leaders with overground associates have prepared hit lists containing names and details of civilians, activists, political workers and Security Force personnel on August 29 and September 2.

"Such hit lists were circulated widely with two motives, that is, to use it as a direction to other terrorists operating elsewhere and their associates to target these persons and also to terrorise civilians, government employees and security personnel from serving the public honestly," according to the police.

"Separately but connectedly a fake image depicting a young boy joining the terrorist ranks too was created and uploaded to spread negativity and also harm the boy variously," the release read.

Police have taken the cognisance of the matter and an FIR has been registered.

A full-fledged criminal investigation backed by technical teams has been initiated and efforts are afoot to identify both the original offenders, who created the content as well as others who are allowing their connections and accounts to maintain the communication systems of the terrorist networks, the police said.

Police have sought help from the general public in identifying such miscreants who are aiding and abetting terrorist agenda. (ANI)

