J-K: Terrorists set ablaze carrier contents to disrupt trade in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In an attempt to intimidate people from carrying out business, three terrorists stopped a load carrier vehicle in Buminabad here on Saturday and set ablaze the material inside.

According to the police sources, the incident took place around 3:45 pm on Saturday.

The vehicle was carrying wooden and hay packing material for apple.

In another incident in the district, some terrorists fired at a civilian in Kokernag area on Saturday. (ANI)

