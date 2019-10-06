Representative image
J-K: Terrorists set ablaze carrier contents to disrupt trade in Anantnag

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In an attempt to intimidate people from carrying out business, three terrorists stopped a load carrier vehicle in Buminabad here on Saturday and set ablaze the material inside.
According to the police sources, the incident took place around 3:45 pm on Saturday.
The vehicle was carrying wooden and hay packing material for apple.
In another incident in the district, some terrorists fired at a civilian in Kokernag area on Saturday. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:06 IST

J-K: Bengali community holds a grand Durga Puja in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As festivities continue across the country during Navratris, Jammu Durga Puja Committee along with numerous Bengali community members residing here, are also holding a grand Durga Puja celebration.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:44 IST

Anantnag: Civilian injured in terrorist firing affiliated to PDP

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The civilian, who was injured in a terrorist firing in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Saturday, has been identified as Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:28 IST

Delhi: Four injured in accident after DTC bus brake fails

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As many as four persons were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into their vehicles after its brakes allegedly failed near the Sagarpur red light area in Mayapuri here on Saturday night.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:20 IST

Bandipur traffic ban: Karnataka should boycott Rahul Gandhi,...

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Pro Kannada activist and Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha (KCVP) party president Vatal Nagara said that Karnataka should boycott Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for supporting protests against the night traffic ban in Bandipur.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 01:02 IST

Soldier, who crossed over into Pak, alleges harassment; Army...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Indian soldier Chandu Chavan, who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan after the 2016 surgical strikes, has reportedly alleged harassment by his superiors and decided to quit the Army.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 00:28 IST

Bajrang Dal, BJP office bearers caught spying for ISI: Digvijaya

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that some office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bajrang Dal were caught spying for the Pakistan intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:57 IST

India, Bangladesh to expedite creation of 12 border haats

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): India and Bangladesh have decided to expedite setting up of 12 `border haats' to give a boost to the livelihood of people living in remote border areas.

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:54 IST

PMC Bank case: ED seizes private jet, cars of HDIL promoters

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the private jet and cars of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:52 IST

Centre booking those who raise voice against them, says Karti Chidambaram

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, said that the Central government is booking cases against those people who have raised voice against them.

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:44 IST

Vehicle in Raj Thackeray's convoy meets with accident in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): A vehicle belonging to the convoy of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with an accident near Sanpada in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:43 IST

Annual school exams will be conducted on time: DC Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Annual school exams will be conducted as per the schedule and the students will be facilitated with every possible educational support, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, GN Itoo on Saturday said.

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:37 IST

Last date for engagement of SPOs in Pulwama extended

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The last date for submission of application forms for engagement of Special Police Officers (SPOs in Pulwama has been extended upto October 10, according to District Police.

