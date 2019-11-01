Jammu and Kashmir: Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam last night. Photo/ANI
J-K: Terrorists set ablaze two vehicles in Kulgam

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 13:10 IST

Kulgam (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Two vehicles were set ablaze by terrorists in Kulgam distrcit of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night.
Further details are awaited.
The incident comes days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on October 29. (ANI)

