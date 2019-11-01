J-K: Terrorists set ablaze two vehicles in Kulgam

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:34 IST

Centre indulging in vendetta politics against Chidambaram: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the NDA government at the centre is indulging in vendetta politics and former finance minister P Chidambaram's detention is an example of that.