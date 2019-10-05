J-K: Terrorists wanted to spread fear among people, says DIG on grenade attack

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Following a grenade attack which led to as many as 10 people sustaining injuries here on Saturday, senior police officials have said that it was an attempt by terrorists to induce fear in the minds of people.

Speaking about the attack, AK Goyal, DIG South Kashmir said, "Terrorists lobbed a grenade at around 10:30 am today, in Lal Chowk area of Anantnag. Ten persons were injured and one of them is a traffic police constable."

He also said that terrorists want to create an atmosphere of fear through these attacks.

"People were busy in their work when this attack took place. This was done with an objective to spread fear and terror among people," he said.

Earlier in the day, the terrorists had lobbed grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag. (ANI)

