Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 17 : Three army personnel were injured in a suspicious blast in Akhnoor sector on Sunday, said Army sources.
The blast occurred when the troops were moving around in an Army truck.
Further details are awaited.
J-K: Three army personnel injured in suspicious blast in Akhnoor sector
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:45 IST
Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 17 : Three army personnel were injured in a suspicious blast in Akhnoor sector on Sunday, said Army sources.