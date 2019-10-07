J-K: Three mortar shells found near Sangawali village in Samba

Samba (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Three mortar shells were found near Sangawali village in Samba on Monday.

Upon observing the suspicious object, people immediately alerted police. The bomb disposal squad and police team then recovered three mortar shells.

However, sources said the shells were old and they got displaced due to rains. Police searched the entire area to ensure that no other shells were present there. (ANI)

