J-K: Three soldiers killed after avalanche hits Army camp in Tangdhar

Three soldiers lost their lives in an avalanche which hit an Army camp in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district on Tuesday.

Besides the three, the other jawans who were struck by the avalanche were rescued by the security forces, sources said.

A search and rescue operation was launched soon after the avalanche hit the post.

On November 30, two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche.

On November 18, six persons including four soldiers and two porters were killed in an avalanche in the Siachen Glacier.


